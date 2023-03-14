Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield To Star In ‘We Live In Time’ For StudioCanal

EXCLUSIVE: After setting the internet on fire Sunday when they presented at the Oscars together, Academy Award nominees Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have now found their own project to co-star in. Sources tell Deadline that the two are in negotiations to star in StudioCanal’s We Live In Time. John Crowley is on board to direct, with Nick Payne penning the script. StudioCanal developed the script and will produce with Sunny March.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story. Ff deals close, the plan is to shoot later this year. EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are overseeing for StudioCanal.

While Pugh and Garfield have not been in a project together, fans of both couldn’t stop talking about the two on social media after they presented the Screenplay Oscars together. Little did they know something was already in the works.

We Live In Time would be added to Pugh’s already busy schedule after a year that she featured in a slew of films including Netflix’s The Wonder. She can be seen next in The Good Person, and also has Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer bowing this summer and Dune Part Two in October. Next up on her shooting schedule is Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, reprising her role as Yelena Belova.

Garfield is coming off his acclaimed performance in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, which earned him an Emmy and SAG Award nomination. Prior to that he earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Tick…Tick…Boom! He also recently reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Best known for his work on the Oscar-nominated drama Brooklyn, Crowley most recently worked on the BBC series Life After Life where he served as the main director.

Pugh is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Garfield is repped by CAA and Gordon and French. Crowley is repped by WME and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.