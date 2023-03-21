Kat Conner Sterling Boards Blumhouse’s ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Conner Sterling has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of the popular video game Five Nights at Freddy’s. Cameras are rolling on the film in New Orleans.

As previously announced, Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard and Mary Stuart Masterson also have been cast in the film, which is being directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. The film was written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback and will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film. Beatriz Sequeira and Russell Binder are EPs.

Memphis native Sterling began performing in local theater at age 10 and her extensive film and television credits include Marvel’s The Gifted, Fox’s 9-1-1 and Fox’s The Resident. She went on to win the role of Presley in Netflix’s A Week Away after sending in a self-tape for a national open call. Producers and casting loved her audition so much that she was booked straight from tape without a callback. She next can be seen starring as Casey in Blu Fox Entertainment’s Popular Theory alongside Cheryl Hines and Marc Evan Jackson.

Sterling is represented by DDO Kids, East Coast Talent and Patino Management.