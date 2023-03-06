First Lady Jill Biden Scoffs At Suggestion Of A Mental Competancy Test For 80-Year Old President

​Jill Biden says the concept floated by GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley that any politician over age 75 submit to a mental compentancy test is a nonstarter.

Speaking today on CNN’s State of the Union, Jill Biden said her 80-year-old husband Joe would “never even discuss” such a thing, branding it “ridiculous.”

The comments were made by Jill Biden in a snippet released Sunday. The full interview will air on CNN Monday at 9 PM ET.

Jill Biden pointed to the president’s recent trip to Ukraine as proof of his stamina and focus.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?” she said. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”​

Joe Biden is reportedly gearing up for another presidential bid in 2024. If elected, he would be 82 at inaugeration.