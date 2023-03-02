Final Oscar Voting Begins; Ariana DeBose, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson Among First Announced Presenters

Final Oscar balloting starts today. The 9,579 eligible Academy voters are now going to make their choices, and they have only until March 7 at 5 p.m. PT to do it. There is lots of speculation, but the only thing that really counts right now is what these AMPAS members check off on their digital ballots. Good luck, everyone.

Ariana DeBose. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meanwhile, the Academy has put out their first list of presenters for the big show. Hot off her much talked about rap tribute to BAFTA’s actress nominees at the BAFTA awards ceremony, last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner for West Side Story, Ariana DeBose will be a presenter, no doubt for this year’s Supporting winner per long standing Academy tradition. The same goes for last year’s CODA Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur who is also returning to the Dolby Theatre, this time as a presenter as well. Last year’s Live Action Short Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, eight-time nominee Glenn Close, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, past Honorary Oscar recipient Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Creed III’s Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Oscar winner Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen will all be onstage at the Oscars.

Dwayne Johnson Getty Images

Executive producers/showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney made the announcement Thursday. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony. They already have been rolling out talent taking part in performances of songs up in the Original Song category: