Film And TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey To Step Down 

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of the Film and TV Charity, announced today that she plans to step down from her position after six years.

Pumfrey will remain in post until the end of May when an interim CEO will be announced.

The charity will also launch the recruitment process for its next Chair of Trustees on March 6, with the new hire expected to lead the recruitment of Pumfrey’s replacement.

Pumfrey joined the Film and TV Charity as CEO in October 2017 after serving as Chief Operating Officer at Digital UK.

In a statement today, the charity said Pumfrey led operations during “a period of significant change,” which included the launch of the charity’s free, 24-hour Film and Television Support Line.

“She marked a shift in the Charity’s focus, moving it from an organization best known for providing financial and later life support to one that also enables better mental health and well-being for people working behind the scenes in film, TV, and exhibition,” the statement read.

During her tenure, Pumfrey also spearheaded the creation of the charity’s Mental Health Taskforce as well as fundraising efforts for its COVID response. The charity has said that more than £6 million was raised during the pandemic, all of which went to supporting more than 10,000 film and TV professionals who lost their livelihoods during the government lockdowns.

“It has been the greatest privilege to lead the transformation of the Film and TV Charity and see the team’s phenomenal work make our reach and impact soar,” Pumfrey said of her departure.

“Working in a purpose-driven organization amongst amazing colleagues is a huge pleasure, and I want to pay tribute to their achievements since it truly is teamwork. My mission when I arrived in 2017 was to secure the Charity’s relevance, impact, and financial sustainability – and I will leave satisfied in a job done, but also excited that there is so much more the Charity will go on achieve in its future.”