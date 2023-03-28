‘Fatal Attraction’ Reboot, Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ & Prime Video’s ‘Dead Ringers’ Set To Premiere At Canneseries

World premieres for some of the global streamers’ biggest upcoming launches will take place at next month’s Canneseries.

Unveiled earlier today, the likes of Apple TV+’s Silo, Prime Video’s Dead Ringers and Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction reboot will be screened at the France event, which takes place concurrently with Mip TV.

They will be joined by a list including Netflix France’s Tapie, Israels Corduroy and highly-anticipated South African Studiocanal drama Spinners. Other notable inclusions are Bargain, the Korean smash that has emerged from CJ ENM’s partnership with Paramount+, Childhood Dreams from The Netherlands and Good Morning Chuck (Or the Art of Harm Reduction) from Canada.

The list, which makes up the shows for the 6th Canneseries, has more U.S. streamer shows than ever before.

Fatal Attraction, which sees Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson star in the reboot of the 1987 classic, will air out of competition alongside Silo, Studiocanal’s The Brigade for Canal+ and the latest season of Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In the documentary category, the likes of Sky’s upcoming Juan Carlos: Downfall of the King will compete with docs from Argentina, Canada, France and two from Belgium.

Canneseries President Fleur Pellerin said the year’s selection is “vibrating and creating vibes around it.”

“With a season more than ever before open globally, but also to all genres, all sources and audiences, Canneseries will be, this year again, an unmissable event for talents, industry professionals and all series lovers,” he added.

Canneseries runs from April 14 to April 19.

The full list is below

Drama Competition

Bargain (Korea and U.S.)

Carthago (Israel)

Childhood Dreams ( Netherlands)

Corduroy (Israel)

Dead Ringers (U.S.)

Good Morning Chuck (Or the Art of Harm Reduction)(Canada)

Power Play (Norway)

Spinners (France, South Africa)

Tapie (Netflix, France)

Out of Competition

Silo (U.S.)

The Brigade (France)

Fatal Attraction (U.S.)

Documentary Series Competition

Chevaline (France)

Draw for Change (Belgium)

Juan Carlos: Downfall of the King (Germany)

Lac-Mégantic: Ceci n’est pas un accident (Canada)

Miracle, No. 71 (Belgium)

Reading Again Mafalda (Argentina)