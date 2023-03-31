‘Fantastic Four’: Josh Friedman Takes Over As Scribe For Forthcoming Marvel Pic 

Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer) has taken over screenwriting duties on Marvel‘s forthcoming Fantastic Four movie from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, Deadline can confirm.

Today’s screenwriter change is one of a few to take place recently on high-profile industry properties. Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was introduced to Marvel’s Thunderbolts earlier this week, taking over the reigns from Eric Pearson. And last week’s incoming writer was Steven Knight, who took over from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson as scribe for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s untitled Star Wars movie.

Details as to the plot of the new Fantastic Four film are under wraps. But WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman remains aboard as director of the pic which opens Phase 6 of the MCU on February 14, 2025. And Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

The team of superheroes known as the Fantastic Four were first introduced to Marvel Comics by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in November of 1961, as part of The Fantastic Four #1. The group consists of shape-shifting scientist Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic; Reed’s girlfriend and later wife Sue Storm-Richards, aka the Invisible Woman; Sue’s hot-tempered younger brother Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; and their friend Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

MCU fans have anticipated a new Fantastic Four film ever since Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s assets, particularly given there’s never been a live-action take on the characters that’s been all that well received.

Perhaps best known for developing TNT’s series Snowpiercer based on the popular Bong Joon Ho film, Friedman also created the series Foundation and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles for Apple and Fox respectively. He contributed to the story of James Cameron’s recent box office smash Avatar: The Way of Water and is also known for work on films including War of the Worlds, The Black Dahlia and Terminator: Dark Fate, among others.

News of Friedman boarding Fantastic Four was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.