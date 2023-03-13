‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Film Editor Paul Rogers Gives Shout-Out To The Daniels, His Family & Cast After Oscar Win: “This Is Crazy”

Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Paul Rogers was clearly overwhelmed following the film’s Oscar win for Film Editing. “This is too much, wow, this is my second film y’all, this is crazy.” He went on to thank his wife, “the most incredible woman in the room,” his family, and cast.

RELATED: Oscar Winners List

He gave a special thank you to writers-directors the Daniels: “Dan and Daniel, I hope you know your friends, we’re people who care about you, we’re not here because of the incredible, wonderful, strange beautiful movies that you make, we’re here because you guys are incredible, kind, generous, strange, sexy people and if all this goes away we’re still here with you.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once, nominated for a leading 11 Oscars and winning seven, has completed its awards season sweep, winning Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Directing for the Daniels, and Original Screenplay, among others.

The film took the Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) award at the 73rd ACE Eddie Awards as well as the BAFTA film editing award.

In the martial arts fantasy movie, an aging Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) is swept up in an insane adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Stephanie Hsu plays her daughter, Ke Huy Quan portrays her husband, and Jamie Lee Curtis the evil IRS agent.

Everything Everywhere bested fellow best film editing nominees The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen) Elvis (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Tár (Monika Willi) and ACE Eddie Award (Drama) winner Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton).