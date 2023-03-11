‘Everything Everywhere’ Cowriter-Director Daniel Kwan To Fans: “No Need To Be Angry On Our Behalf”

Everything Everywhere All at Once writer, director and coproducer Daniel Kwan (who, along with partner Daniel Scheinert, are simply “The Daniels”) posted a string of messages today on .

In the string, he reflected on the wild ride his film has enjoyed in the run-up to Sunday’s Academy Award. But he cautioned fans not to be disappointed if it doesn’t sweep every category in which it is nominated. He called for them to be “gracious and kind” tomorrow, “especially if we don’t pick up awards that you may have felt we deserved.”

Kwan also indicated he’ll be taking a social media break after the Oscars.

His string:

I’m probably going to take a break from social media for after tomorrow. The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow, especially if we don’t pick up awards that you might have felt we deserved. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023

No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting whole heartedly for my fellow nominees. Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me. Byeeeeeee — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) March 11, 2023