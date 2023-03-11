‘Everything Everywhere’ Cowriter-Director Daniel Kwan To Fans: “No Need To Be Angry On Our Behalf”

Everything Everywhere All at Once writer, director and coproducer Daniel Kwan (who, along with partner Daniel Scheinert, are simply “The Daniels”) posted a string of messages today on Twitter.
In the string, he reflected on the wild ride his film has enjoyed in the run-up to Sunday’s Academy Award. But he cautioned fans not to be disappointed if it doesn’t sweep every category in which it is nominated. He called for them to be “gracious and kind” tomorrow, “especially if we don’t pick up awards that you may have felt we deserved.”
Kwan also indicated he’ll be taking a social media break after the Oscars.
His string:
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.