Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Close’ Director Lukas Dhont Reveals How Christina Aguilera’s Song ‘Fighter’ Set Him On The Road To This Year’s Oscars

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Record Short Story Auction ‘I Am Not Alone’, Star Vehicle For Jessica Chastain; Misha Green To Write & Direct Grounded Sci-Fi Terror Tale
Read the full story

‘Everything Everywhere’ Cowriter-Director Daniel Kwan To Fans: “No Need To Be Angry On Our Behalf”

Daniel Kwan Presley Ann/Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once writer, director and coproducer Daniel Kwan (who, along with partner Daniel Scheinert, are simply “The Daniels”) posted a string of messages today on Twitter.

In the string, he reflected on the wild ride his film has enjoyed in the run-up to Sunday’s Academy Award. But he cautioned fans not to be disappointed if it doesn’t sweep every category in which it is nominated. He called for them to be “gracious and kind” tomorrow, “especially if we don’t pick up awards that you may have felt we deserved.”

Kwan also indicated he’ll be taking a social media break after the Oscars.

His string:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad