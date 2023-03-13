‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Completes Awards Season Sweep With Oscars Best Picture Win

Everything Everywhere All At Once completed its awards-season victory march on Sunday night, taking home seven trophies at the 95th annual Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Producer Jonathan Wang was the first to give a speech as the cast and crew gathered on stage. He dedicated the award to his father, “who, like so many immigrant parents died young.”

“He’s so proud of me. Not because of this, but because we made this movie with what he taught me to do, which is no person is more important than profits, and no one is more important than anyone else. And these weirdos right here supported me in doing that,” he said.

The film, which A24’s highest-grossing movie of all time, also claimed the golden statuettes for Film Editing, Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Lead Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Original Screenplay, and Directing. It collected the most Oscar wins in a decade, since 2013’s Gravity.

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis celebrate at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

“We’ve said enough tonight. I just want to say thank you for everyone here. You’ve all inspired me. I think one of the things that I realized growing up is that one of the best things we can do for each other is shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world we live in. Thank you to the storytellers here who did that for me,” said director Daniel Kwan, soon after also accepting the award for Directing with Daniel Scheinert. “The world is changing rapidly, and I fear that our stories are not keeping at pace. Sometimes it’s a little scary knowing that movies move at the rate of years and the world on the internet is moving at the rate of milliseconds. But I have great faith in our stories. These stories have changed my life, and they’ve done that for generations. I know that we’ll get through this.”

EEAAO’s Oscars sweep comes after it pulled off a clean sweep at the major quartet of PGA, DGA, SAG, and WGA awards. It also had major wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

However, the race was still a tossup heading into Sunday’s ceremony, considering All Quiet on the Western Front won the BAFTA, which is often another strong predictor for which film will prevail at the Oscars. Only one other film has swept the union’s ceremonies, lost the BAFTA, and still took home the Oscar, and that is No Country For Old Men.

However, All Quiet on the Western Front put up quite the fight, earning several of the technical awards including Production Design, Original Score, and Cinematography. It was also awarded Best International Feature Film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once headed into Sunday’s ceremony with 11 nominations. See the full list of winners here.