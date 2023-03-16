Eugenio Derbez & Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Inks Exclusive Deal With Audible

EXCLUSIVE: 3Pas Studios, the entertainment company co-founded by Eugenio Derbez and his business partner, Ben Odell, signed a multi-year production deal with Audible. Through their overall exclusive audio deal, 3Pas Studios will produce scripted and unscripted audio content for Audible in both English and Spanish.

“The partnering of Audible’s powerful medium with 3Pas’ culturally authentic stories is an exciting combination. We will be developing fiction and non-fiction stories in both English and Spanish in order to reach audiences with our storytelling pillars of the 3 H’s: Humor, Heart, and Humanity,” said Ben Odell, CEO and co-founder of 3Pas Studios.

Related Story Mo Gilligan To Host Stand-Up Comedy Podcast Series For Audible

Cristy Marrero 3pas studios

To lead these efforts, 3Pas has hired Cristy Marrero as Head of Podcast Content Development; Marrero will oversee all creative and physical production of 3Pas podcast content.

An award-winning bilingual journalist and media executive with over two decades of experience in the U.S. Latino and Latin American markets, Marrero has held leadership roles at Dotdash Meredith, Courier Newsroom, Hello, and Hola. At age 30, she became the youngest Latina Editor in Chief, leading Meredith Corporation’s Siempre Mujer Magazine.

3Pas brings culturally-inspired stories to life through feature films, scripted and unscripted television, podcasts, digital, and more. With first-look English language deals at Lionsgate for features, ABC Signature for television and TelevisaUnivision for Spanish language content, and Audible for audio content, 3Pas develops and produces English and Spanish language content for global audiences.

This collaboration joins Audible’s production and development deals with top industry creatives including President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, and Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani’s Hillman Grad Productions, and Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD Productions, to name a few.