Eugene Levy Set For ‘Summer Camp’ Comedy With Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates & Alfre Woodard

EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek alum Eugene Levy is heading to Summer Camp. The four-time Emmy winner will play Diane Keaton’s love interest in the comedy also set to star Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard.

Castille Landon (After franchise) is directing the film, which is heading into production next month in North Carolina, from her own script. It tells the story of Nora, Ginny and Mary, who have been best friends since childhood, spending their summers together inseparably at sleepaway camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

Summer Camp is a Saks Picture Company production, in association with and financed by Taylor & Dodge and Grant S. Johnson’s Project Infinity. Producers on the project are Alex Saks (No Hard Feelings, Book Club), Dori A. Rath (Pig), Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris (Mack & Rita) and Tyler W. Konney (May December). Grant S. Johnson (May December) is exec producing, with Mariela Villa, Nicholas Erickson and Elayne Schmidt serving as co-producers. Konney’s Taylor & Dodge and CAA Media Finance are co-repping world rights.

“The opportunity to work with a comedic genius like Eugene is a dream come true as a filmmaker, and I am so grateful for the thoughtful, precise work he has already put into his character,” Landon told Deadline. “I think he’s the perfect counterpart to Diane, and I can’t wait to see them play off one another.”

Levy is known to many for co-creating, exec producing and starring opposite his son Dan Levy in Schitt’s Creek, which saw its popularity crescendo over the course of its six seasons on CBC/Pop, setting a record at the Emmys in its final go-round as it notched the most wins for a comedy in a single year with nine. The elder Levy secured two Emmys for that series and two for his writing on the iconic Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV, in which he appeared opposite Schitt’s Creek‘s Catherine O’Hara.

The actor, producer and writer who garnered attention with his role in Universal’s American Pie franchise is otherwise known to many for his collaborations with Christopher Guest, as the co-writer and star of comedies including Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, For Your Consideration and A Mighty Wind. Other notable big-screen credits include Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Bringing Down the House, Finding Dory and Goon to name just a few.

Levy has most recently served as host and exec producer of Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, a non-scripted series following him as he visits some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, also exploring the people, places and cultures that surround them. He is represented by UTA and Jared Levine of Yorn, Levine, Barnes.