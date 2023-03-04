‘Erin & Aaron’: Ava Ro & Jensen Gering To Lead Nickelodeon Series; Premiere Date & Teaser Trailer Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon‘s new series Erin & Aaron has cast Ava Ro (Big Top Academy) and Jensen Gering (Wickensburg) as the titular duo, respectively.

The music-driven comedy will premiere two episodes on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 13-episode-long season will be available on Nickelodeon weekly on Thursdays. The full season of Erin & Aaron will premiere on Netflix outside the U.S. this fall.

Deadline has your exclusive first look in the teaser trailer above.

Erin (Ava Ro) and Aaron (Jensen Gering)

The series follows teenage stepsiblings Erin and Aaron as they navigate their new lives after their parent’s marriage, and find strength in their shared passion for music. The multi-camera series will feature original songs and performances throughout the season.

Larisa Oleynik, David S. Jung and Pyper Braun Jeffrey Mosier/Jonny Marlow/Brandin Photography

Rounding out the cast is Larisa Oleynik (10 Things I Hate About You) as Sylvia; David S Jung (I Think You Should Leave) as Chuck; and Pyper Braun (Country Comfort) as Natasha.

“Erin & Aaron is our next great buddy comedy,” said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “The series continues to expand our footprint in music, and we’re so excited to work with such a talented cast and creative team that we know will deliver a unique and memorable comedy that kids and families will love.”

The series is created by Dicky Murphy (Danger Force, The Thundermans), who also serves as executive producer alongside showrunners Sean Cunningham and Marc Dworkin (Julie and the Phantoms, The Thundermans). Wendy Faraone (That Girl Lay Lay, Bunk’d) directs the first three episodes.

Samantha Martin (Snow Day, Danger Force) serves as co-executive producer. Production on Erin & Aaron for Nickelodeon is overseen by Phelan and Olin. Omar Camacho serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

Watch the teaser trailer in full above.