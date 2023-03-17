Eric Feig and Harry Finkel Form New Beverly Hills Law Firm, Feig Finkel LLP

Veteran entertainment attorneys Eric Feig and Harry Finkel are joining forces to form Feig Finkel LLP, a new firm focused in film (including film financing and production legal), television, new media, licensing, merchandising, podcasts, and publishing.

They are joined by partners Panayiotis “Pano” Spanos, Andrew Barcello, and Riccardo Maddalosso.

“Feig Finkel is dedicated to protecting its clients’ interests with two underlying principles: integrity and creativity,” said Feig.

Feig – whose clients include William Zabka (Cobra Kai) and Martin Kove(Cobra Kai), writer Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong, Winning Time), David Berenbaum (Elf, Haunted Mansion), Kamillion (Rap Sh!t), writer Ashleigh Powell (Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Noah Stollman (Fauda), Australian Director Elissa Down (Black Baloon, Ivy & Bean) writer KC Perry (Paper Girls, Severance) and director Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals, Dark Winds) – will continue to focus on serving talent clients.

Finkel brings years of experience specializing in independent film finance and production legal, advising media companies, and representing producers and financiers. He has also physically produced numerous films, including Sundance/Sony Pictures Classic hit After the Wedding starring Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and Billy Crudup.

“One of the strengths we bring to all our creative clients is our collective breadth and depth of experience in the business, production and finance aspects of the content-creation industry, at the project level and in media operations as a whole,” Finkel said.