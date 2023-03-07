Enrico Colantoni & Mindy Cohn Join Cast Of ‘Mother Father Sister Brother Frank’ As Ontario Shoot Kicks Off

EXCLUSIVE: Enrico Colantoni and Mindy Cohn have been announced as key cast for Canadian dark comedy Mother Father Sister Brother Frank as it begins principal photography in Ontario.

The production revolves around a painfully suburban family as their dissolute uncle crashes a Sunday dinner with a nasty surprise, pushing them to contemplate murder.

It is among five original productions recently announced by Toronto-based indie streamer HighballTV as part of a slate, representing CAN$21M ($15.6M) of investment.

The genre comedy is the first feature of actor and filmmaker Caden Douglas.

Colantoni, who is best known for Veronica Mars and Just Shoot Me! and was recently seen in HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven, takes on the role of the father.

Cohn, best known for The Facts of Life and as the voice of Velma Dinkley in the Scooby Doo franchise for Warner Brothers and soon to be seen in AppleTV+’s Mrs. American Pie, plays the mother.

They are joined in the cast by Melanie Leishman (Todd And The Book Of Pure Evil, Mrs. America) in the role of the sister; Iain Stewart (Reign) as the brother, and Juan Chioran (Sneakerella, Hotel Transylvania – The Series) as Frank. Sharron Matthews (Mean Girls) also features in the cast.

Producing the project are Matt Schichter and Micheal Lomenda, alongside co-producer Johnathan Sharp.



“We couldn’t be more excited for Caden to bring this wickedly funny script to life with this wildly talented cast. From the moment we read it, we knew it was the kind of elevated genre project we want to support at HighballTV – bold storytelling with a clear vision, made by an exceptional team,” said HighballTV’s Development Executive Melissa D’Agostino.

Mother Father Sister Brother Frank began principal photography this month, shooting exclusively in Hamilton, Ontario. The team has built a two-story house for the project, designed and constructed by Production Designer Joshua Turpin and his team at Production Design Toronto.



