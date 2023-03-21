Embankment Beefs Up Nonfiction Arm With Four Hires 

UK sales and production firm Embankment Films (The Father, The Wife) has set a wholesale rejig of its nonfiction arm with four new senior hires.

Producers Nick Taussig, Malcolm Neaum, Sophie Harmer, and researcher Henry Farrington will join the company, taking on their new positions with immediate effect.

Taussig (McQueen, Audrey, Killing Escobar), a BAFTA and Grierson nominated feature documentary producer, will team with Neaum (I Shouldn’t Be Alive, Savile Row) to produce unscripted series formats, including returnable series, for Embankment.

Those two will be joined by Harmer, who, with Taussig, recently produced the feature docs Call Me Kate and Charlie Mackesy: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and Me. Harmer will be Head of Production Unscripted at Embankment, while Henry Farrington joins as a senior researcher.

These four new hires are the latest to be announced by Embankment since veteran UK producer Kevin Loader (The Death of Stalin, The Personal History of David Copperfield) joined the fold in May 2022. Embankment teamed up with Loader to create the new label Free Range Entertainment. The key shareholders in the company are Embankment’s Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar and Loader.

The combined company will develop, produce, co-produce, sell, and distribute film, TV, and “allied” content while also investing directly into production and working with third-party investors and financiers.

“Our mission is to enable audience-facing storytellers to produce surprising and emotive entertainment. The company now increases its offering to the market,” Embankment founders Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar said of today’s four new hires.

Taussig added: “We are joining a dynamic and experienced team with a proven record for providing filmmakers a dependable and consistent premium infrastructure to greenlight production through to worldwide distribution.”

Embankment has handled over 50 scripted feature films and five feature documentaries. The company’s next global release is The Miracle Club, starring Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, and Kathy Bates, recently acquired by Sony Picture Classics.