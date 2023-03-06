‘Elvis’ Producer Gail Berman, Reddit COO Jen Wong Join Imax Board

Imax is adding two heavy hitters to its board, naming longtime entertainment executive Gail Berman and Reddit chief operating officer Jen Wong as directors. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Berman, an award-winning and prolific content creator with a diverse career across film, TV, digital media, and Broadway, is a producer of much-decorated and Oscar-nominated Best Picture Elvis and head of production studio Jackal Group.

Wong has led digital sales and strategy at a number of global media firms.

“As we continue to diversify and grow the IMAX business across platforms and around the world, we continue to bring new expertise onto our Board and both Gail and Jen have deep, proven experience across the media and entertainment landscape,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. Berman’s expertise will be invaluable as the company looks to strengthen partnerships with studios and filmmakers, he said. Wong can help expand Imax technology across platforms and screens.

Berman currently oversees Jackal Group’s slate across scripted and unscripted television, feature films and commercial theater. Along with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, projects include MGM’s The Addams Family 2, and the forthcoming Terry McMillan adaptation I Almost Forgot About You with NBC/Universal. She’s an executive producer of Netflix’ hit series Wednesday.

She was previously co-founder/co-owner of BermanBraun, a multiplatform media production company; president of Paramount Pictures; and president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting. Berman served as president of the Producers Guild of America from 2018 – 2022. She has been named to Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women in America, and Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World.

Wong has focused on building consumer digital businesses for global media brands. She’s been COO of Reddit since 2018, overseeing business strategy for the global platform, leading growth of Reddit’s ad business, evolving its content and advertising policies, and expanding to international markets.

She was previously COO/president of Digital at Time Inc., including People, Fortune, Time, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and other pubs, working across digital advertising, video, paid consumer services and licensing. She also served as chief business officer at PopSugar and SVP/GM of Lifestyle and Global Head of Business Operations at AOL. Wong was number one on Fast Company’s 2022 Queer 50 list and serves on the boards of Discover Financial Services, mobile ad tech company Marfeel Solutions, and the nonprofit Ad Council.

Said Berman: “As our industry continues to address historic disruption, IMAX has proven itself to be a mission-critical entertainment brand, a partner to talent and filmmakers, and a portal to exceptional entertainment experiences. I look forward to joining Rich Gelfond and my other board members to contribute to the next generation of the IMAX story.”

Wong called Imax “a unique company that sits at the heart of technology and entertainment. It’s a household brand with global recognition, beloved by many.”