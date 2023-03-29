Elon Musk & Steve Wozniak Sign Open Letter Calling For Moratorium On Some Advanced A.I. Systems

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak are among the more than 1,100 signatories of an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the development of advanced A.I. systems.

The letter calls on technology companies to cease training A.I. systems that would be more powerful than the latest large language processing system known as the GPT-4. According to Fortune magazine, A.I. power tends to correlate with the model’s size and the number of specialized computer chips needed to train it.

Musk has been outspoken in concerns about unrestricted A.I.’s threat to humanity and was was an original cofounder of the OpenAI nonprofit research lab in 2015. He broke with that company in 2018 and has since been critical of the company’s acceptance of billions of dollars in investment from Microsoft.

Other signatories to the open letter include Emad Mostaque, the founder and CEO of Stability AI, and Connor Leahy, the CEO of Conjecture. Evan Sharp, a cofounder of Pinterest, and Chris Larson, a cofounder of cryptocurrency company Ripple, have also signed.

Large foundation models are often trained on large amounts of text, images, and videos culled from the internet and can perform many tasks without specific training. ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard are powered by the models.

The potential of these systems has struck fear in many afraid about the potential for job losses. Earlier this month, the Writers Guild of America clarified its position on the use of artificial intelligence during contract negotiations with the AMPTP. The WGA’s proposal to regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies seeks to ensure that companies can’t use AI to undermine writers’ working standards, including compensation, residuals, separated rights and credits.

Read the open letter signed by Musk and Wozniak here.