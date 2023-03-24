Skip to main content
‘Electric Child:’ First Look At ‘Godland’ Star Elliott Crosset Hove In Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘I Am Not A Witch’ Producer 

Actor Elliott Crosset Hove in the film ‘Electric Child'.
EXCLUSIVE: Swiss filmmaker Simon Jaquemet returns to feature filmmaking with the forthcoming Electric Child. Today, Deadline can share a first look at the pic featuring Danish-American actor Elliott Crosset Hove.

Hove was one of last year’s breakout performers for his work in the buzzy festival pic Godland. He picked up a European Film Award nomination for his role in the period epic, which debuted at Cannes.

In Electric Child, Hove stars opposite Rila Fukushima (Annette), Sandra Guldberg Kampp (Wildland), João Nunes Monteiro (Mosquito), and Helen Schneider (Eddie and the Cruisers).

Related Story

Janus Films Takes North America For Hlynur Pálmason's 'Godland' Ahead Of Telluride, TIFF Outings

Production on the pic took place in Switzerland, Germany, the Philippines, and Portugal. Ascot Elite will distribute in Switzerland. Port au Prince has taken Germany, and Cherry Pickers will distribute in the Netherlands. The film is currently in post. Producers are aiming for an early 2024 release.

The film’s full synopsis reads: When his newborn son is threatened by a rare disease, a computer scientist enters into a pact with the complex AI lifeform he is developing. This initiates a chain reaction that puts an end to the world as we know it.

The film was produced by Switzerland’s 8horses. Producing partners on the pic include Perron X (Swiss), Revolver Amsterdam (Netherlands), and unafilm (Germany), the company behind recent titles including the BAFTA-award-winning I Am Not A Witch.

Jaquemet’s last feature film was the 2018 drama The Innocent. The pic played Toronto and San Sebastian before picking up a Swiss Film Prize in the Best Actress category for Judith Hofmann, who leads the film alongside Naomi Scheiber and Christian Kaiser.

