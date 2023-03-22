Elizabeth Yu & Hilda Martin Join Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Yu and Hilda Martin have joined the cast of the upcoming NBC drama pilot from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs formerly known as Murder by the Book.

Starring Retta, the story will follow a big-city Instafamous book reviewer who takes a page from the murder-mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

Martin will play Young Hazel, while Yu will portray Young Maggie. Both are big murder-mystery book nerds and best friends, spending time having fun, reading and sleeping over at each other’s houses. Eventually, Maggie’s murder will send Hazel on her own hunt for a killer.

They join a cast that includes Tituss Burgess, Tommy Dewey and Siobhan Williams.

The untitled project, which landed a pilot order in January after receiving a put pilot commitment in September, comes from Bans’ Universal Television-based production banner Minnesota Logging Company. Krebs will pen the script with Bans.

In addition to starring, Retta will serve as executive producer. Casey Kyber, Minnesota Logging Co.’s Head of Television, will also executive produce.

The project reteams Retta with Bans and Krebs after the actress starred in all four seasons of their NBC crime comedy-drama Good Girls.

Yu’s latest projects include Avatar: The Last Airbender and the upcoming romantic drama May December, starring Natalie Portman. She is repped by Take 3.

Martin has appeared as a lead in Lifetime’s He’s Not Worth Dying For, as well as Hallmark’s Our Christmas Journey. She also recurred on The CW’s Superman & Lois. She is repped by Principals Talent.