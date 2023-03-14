‘Elite’ Actor Manu Rios Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Manu Rios, known for his starring role on Netflix’s popular Spanish YA series Elite, has signed with WME for representation.

Rios portrays Patrick Blanco in the hit international series, which is heading into its seventh season on the streamer.

Rios will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in the upcoming short film Strange Way of Life from Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodóvar. The short is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The story follows the reunion of an outlaw and a sheriff after 25 years apart, and the romance that followed them there.

Rios is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix limited series El Silencio from Aitor Gabilondo. He was previously seen in the limited series La Edad de la Ira for Atresmedia.

Rios also is repped by Kuranda Management in Spain.