Edinburgh Film Festival Set To Return In August With Scaled-Down One-Off Edition, Kristy Matheson Exits As Creative Director

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is set to return in August with a scaled-down “special one-year iteration” that will run in conjunction with the Edinburgh International Festival.

The 2023 program will run for one week from August 18 — 23 and will be led by the Edinburgh Film Festival’s new Programme Director, Kate Taylor. The festival said in a statement Wednesday that Kristy Matheson is leaving her role as Creative Director.

“The hand-picked program will celebrate the work of exceptional local and global filmmakers and ensure the flame of EIFF burns bright for future generations of passionate cinema fans,” the statement continued.

The future of the Edinburgh International Film Festival has been in doubt since the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity which runs the festival, appointed administrators late last year. In December, Screen Scotland, a national funding body, announced that it had acquired the intellectual property rights to the festival.

Today’s statement said that Screen Scotland remains Edinburgh’s primary public funder and will continue to work with industry experts to deliver a “long-term future” for a stand-alone Edinburgh Film Festival that will launch in 2024.

Deadline understands that organizers will keep the festival in its traditional August slot moving forward but will review the complete structure of the festival.

At the time of administration, a statement from the CMI said a “perfect storm” of rising costs and falling admissions numbers due to the pandemic had been exacerbated by the current cost of living crisis.

The CMI’s physical cinema sites Filmhouse Cinema in Edinburgh and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen also shut their doors. Staff members working at all three organizations were made redundant.

Since then, a local campaign titled Save The Filmhouse comprised of former Filmhouse employees, filmmakers, and patrons has ballooned into a larger movement with a petition to save the organizations attracting thousands of signatures.

Created in 1947, the Edinburgh Film Festival celebrated its 75th year in 2022. Red carpet screenings included Charlotte Wells’s Cannes breakout Aftersun.

Announcing the news, Taylor, who was previously a senior programmer at the London Film Festival, said: “I’m excited to deliver the ideas that the team and I have been working on over the past few months and be a custodian for this year’s program, ensuring the flame of EIFF burns bright, and I can’t wait to welcome audiences to enjoy the curated selection of films we’ll be presenting in August.”