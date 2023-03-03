Edgar Ramirez-Led ‘Florida Man’ Drops Premiere Date & Teaser Trailer

The Edgar Ramirez-led limited series Florida Man is set to premiere on April 13 via Netflix, it was revealed on Friday with the release of the first teaser trailer above.

In Florida Man, created by Donald Todd, when a struggling ex-cop (Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight.

The 8-episode project also stars Miami native Otmara Marrero, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

Todd serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Florida Man. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate under their Netflix first-look deal.

Florida Man. Edgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Lex Scott Davis as Iris Padereau Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Clark Gregg as Deputy Ketcher Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Anthony LaPaglia as Sonny, Paul Schneider as Officer Andy Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Abbey Lee as Delly West, Edgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix