Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable For 2016 Ski Collision With Optometrist; ‘Shakespeare In Love’ Star Awarded Her Requested $1

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Indicted By NY Grand Jury In Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Case; Ex-POTUS Expected To Surrender Tuesday
Read the full story

E3 2023 Has Been Canceled

E3 2023 is canceled
Getty Images

There will be no E3 in 2023. Nearly a year after the Entertainment Software Association announced that the gaming industry trade event would return in 2023 following its cancellation in 2022, the ESA revealed it again has been canceled.

According to IGN, the Entertainment Software Association has begun notifying members that while the show “remains a beloved event and brand,” the plans for E3 2023 “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength and impact our industry.” 

The event was scheduled to run from June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It would have been the first in-person E3 event since 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A digital version was held in 2021.

The cancellation comes after Microsoft, Ubisoft, Nintendo and other major players in the game industry revealed they would not be attending E3, in person or virtually.

 The news comes as multiple big names in the industry, from Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and more recently, Ubisoft announced that it would not be attending E3 in any capacity, with most opting to host its own digital showcases.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad