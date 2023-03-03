E! Rom-Coms ‘Arranged Love,’ ‘Ms. Match’ & ‘Platonic’ Set To Debut This Summer

E! on Friday confirmed its plans to release the rom-coms Arranged Love, Ms. Match and Platonic this summer. Specific dates weren’t disclosed, though you can now view a teaser for all three films above.

Arranged Love centers on Meera, who after fleeing an arranged marriage as a young woman, leaving India and her inheritance behind, has made a name for herself in the tech world and now runs her own startup. When a costly problem threatens her company, however, marriage is exactly what she needs to solve it. In order to collect her inheritance in India, Meera comes up with a plan to inform her family she is, in fact, married – to the handsome Rama she met only moments ago – and returns home with him to sign the paperwork. As they keep up the ruse, Meera and Rama find themselves developing genuine chemistry, but this new arrangement brings yet another surprise.

Sharmita Bhattacharya, Andres Joseph, Suchitra Pillai, Satyajit Sharma, Anna Eilinsfeld and Gaurav Pandey star in the pic from MarVista Entertainment and Benetone Films. Abi Varghese directed from a script by Rachel Avery and Maninder Chana, which was based on a story by Avery and Arun Pal Singh. Exec producers included Pooja Kumar, Jodi Herczeg, Bonnie Zipursky, Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Angie Day, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew.

Formerly known as Dating Wisdom, Ms. Match centers on Athena, who has had a horrible dating history. After a particularly rough break-up with her college boyfriend, Athena moves to Los Angles to jumpstart her writing career. But five years later, she’s no closer to realizing her personal or professional goals. Single and working for a dating company that teaches people how to date better, she’s going on new dates every night of the week under the alias of Amy and becomes so comfortable being Amy that she no longer knows how to date as Athena. When her college ex suddenly returns, romantic complications ensue as Athena has to figure out who she really is and what she wants.

The film from Timeless Pictures in association with Basset Hound Distribution stars Anja Savcic, Shannon Chan-Kent, Riun Garner, Madison Smith, Brad Harder, Sachin Sahel, Bethany Brown and Jay Hindle. Lucie Guest directed from Janae Bakken’s script with Gilles La Plante producing. Ben C. Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, Aidan Heatley, Jared Goetz and Christian Mercuri served as EPs.

Starring Brett Dier, Veronica St. Clair and Molly McCook, Platonic follows best friends Peter and Lexa, who on the heels of breakups, decide to try the one thing they’ve never done before: dating each other. Will their chemistry be enough to keep them afloat romantically as they regress back into younger versions of themselves?

The production companies involved were MarVista Entertainment and Neshama Entertainment. Cameron Ali Fay helmed Sono Patel’s script with Patel, Suzanne Berger, Arnie Zipursky, Keith Nietupski, Larry Grimaldi, Angie Day, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew serving as EPs.

E! most recently unveiled the rom-coms Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com? and Royal Rendezvous, which are currently available for viewing on the E! App and VOD. Its next film in the genre, Married By Mistake, airs March 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.