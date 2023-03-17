Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has “Full Circle” Oscar Moment With Brendan Fraser 22 Years After ‘Mummy Returns’ – See Video

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared video yesterday of his “full circle” moment backstage at the Oscars Sunday when he reunited with Brendan Fraser, his cast mate in 2001’s The Mummy Returns.

Watch the video below.

Though we can’t hear what the two old friends are saying – the music is too loud – the reunion looks like a happy one. Fraser, who won an Oscar for he performance in The Whale, even introduces sons Leland, 16, and Holden, 18, to the Black Adam star.

“Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram post. “My very first film of my Hollywood career was The Mummy Returns, which Brendan was the star. Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive.

“I never forget kind people. Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for Best Actor in “The Whale” and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack. Congratulations, brother – enjoy your flowers.”

If you’re too young to remember Johnson’s fanny pack, he sported one as early as the 1990s. For a more recent example, see the photo below.