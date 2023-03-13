‘Drive My Car’ Wins Best Feature At Asian Film Awards; Tony Leung Takes Best Actor, Asian Contribution Award

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car was awarded with best feature at the Asian Film Awards (March 12), along with prizes for best editing and best original music. The multiple award winning Japanese drama premiered at Cannes film festival in 2021 and also won the Oscar for Best International Feature last year.

Another Japanese filmmaker, Hirokazu Kore-eda, took best director for Broker, the Korean-language film that has also been on an awards streak since premiering at Cannes film festival last year.

Best actress went to Chinese actress Tang Wei for her role in Korean director Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, while Hong Kong’s Tony Leung Chiu-wai took best actor for Philip Yung’s Where The Wind Blows and was also presented with the Asian Film Contribution Award. Decision To Leave also was also awarded with best screenplay for the script written by Park and Chung Seo-kyung.

Hio Miyazawa took best supporting actor for Japan’s Egoist and Kim So-jin was awarded best supporting actress for her role in Korean disaster film Emergency Declaration. See full list of winners below..

The awards, which were held at the recently-opened Hong Kong Palace Museum, have returned to the city after moving to Busan, South Korea, just before the pandemic, during which time they took place either online or in a hybrid format.

Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is one of the organizers of the awards, along with Busan International Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival. Before moving to Korea, the awards, now in their 16th edition, had been held in Hong Kong or Macau, usually around the same time as Filmart and HKIFF.

ASIAN FILM AWARD 2023 WINNERS:

Best Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda, Broker (Korea)

Best Actor: Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Where The Wind Blows (Hong Kong)

Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision To Leave (Korea)

Best Supporting Actor: Miyazawa Hio, Egoist (Japan)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim So-jin, Emergency Declaration (Korea)

Best New Director: Jigme Trinley, One And Four (China)

Best Newcomer: Mak Pui Tung, The Sparring Partner (Hong Kong)

Best Screenplay: Chung Seo-kyung, Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave (Korea)

Best Editing: Yamazaki Azusa, Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Cinematography: Lu Songye, One And Four (China)

Best Original Music: Ishibashi Eiko, Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Costume Design: Karen Yip, Dora Ng, Anita (Hong Kong)

Best Production Design: Ryu Seong-hie, Decision To Leave (Korea)

Best Visual Effects: Warriors Of Future (Hong Kong)

Best Sound: Tu Duu-Chih, Anita (Hong Kong)

AFA Next Generation: Ji Cheong-wook

Excellence in Asian Cinema: Abe Hiroshi

Asian Film Contribution Award: Tony Leung Chiu-wai

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sammo Hung