Drew Barrymore Is Okay With Hugh Grant ‘Barking Dogs’ Comments On Her Singing Voice

Drew Barrymore apparently doesn’t mind that Hugh Grant compared her singing voice to barking dogs.

Interviewed on her own show about Music and Lyrics co-star Hugh Grant’s criticism, Barrymore responded with a hairbrush-as-microphone performance of the movie’s big song, “Way Back Into Love.”

“Oh, Hugh… bert. Hubert,” she said, before singing again, “That’s for youuuuuu.”

She also responded to Grant’s remarks that her singing voice was “just horrendous,” wherein he said barking dogs have done better vocalizations.

“If you know Hugh, that is his way of loving you,” she said.

“I swear, if you know Hugh, like, that is his way of loving you. I swear, okay, so it’s funny, too, because there’s this thing going around with him and Ashley Graham on the red carpet, and people are like, he’s such a curmudgeon and she’s so thrown.”

She continued, “No, that is Hugh Grant. You think you’re getting this charming movie star and what you really get is grumpy Hugh and then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh. When he says that, I’m telling you, he is being absolutely funny, he doesn’t mean one negative thing about it.”

Graham encountered the “real” Hugh on the Oscars carpet, but noted he’s a “hilarious, good human being.”