New DreamWorks Film ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ Casts Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Colman Domingo, Annie Murphy & More

DreamWorks Animation has unveiled its newest animated feature, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, set for wide release via Universal on June 30th, and the roster of major names behind it.

Lana Condor (Netflix’s To All the Boys franchise) will play the title role, with Oscar nom Toni Collette (Knives Out), Oscar winner Jane Fonda (80 for Brady), Emmy winner Colman Domingo (Euphoria), Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Sam Richardson (Veep), Blue Chapman (Council Of Dads) and Jaboukie Young-White (C’mon C’mon) among the others set to star.

The film directed by Oscar nom Kirk De Micco (Vivo), with Faryn Pearl (The Croods: A New Age) as co-director, is an action-comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Collette) has forbade her from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. But there’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Rounding out the cast of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken are Emmy noms Will Forte and Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco and Echo Kellum. While it’s not yet clear who wrote the script, Kelly Cooney Cilella (Trolls franchise) served as the pic’s producer, with Grammy-winning composer and Universal Composers Initiative alum Stephanie Economou penning the score.

