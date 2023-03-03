Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff To Headline Starz and MPA Event On Importance Of Women Leaders In Government And Entertainment

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will headline a Motion Picture Association and Starz event on Tuesday focused on women leaders in entertainment and government.

Emhoff will deliver the keynote at the event, part of the Starz’s #TakeTheLead Transparency Talks program. Emhoff has hosted previous roundtable discussions with women and young girls around the world. The topics have included equity in the workplace, equal pay and protecting reproductive rights and health care.

The event, at the MPA’s Washington headquarters, takes place one day ahead of International Women’s Day and during Women’s History Month.

Also speaking at the event will be Karyn Temple, MPA senior vice president and general counsel, and Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz.

Starz’s Transparency Talks brings together leaders for discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion. The #TakeTheLead initiative is aimed at amplifying narratives from and about women and underrepresented communities. Starz is also championing a congressional resolution to establish September as National Leading Entertainment and Arts through Diversity Month, or LEAD.

Emhoff has focused on issues of gender equity. His appearances have included a listening session in St. Louis on Equal Pay Day in 2021 and, more recently, remarks last month at a Department of Labor ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Before Kamala Harris was elected vice president, Emhoff was an attorney in Los Angeles with a specialty in entertainment an intellectual property. He’s now a distinguished visitor from practice at Georgetown Law.



