YouTube Restores Donald Trump’s Account

YouTube has restored the account of Donald Trump, joining other tech platforms that are removing restrictions put in place following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

Leslie Miller, vice president of YouTube public policy, said in a statement that the Donald J. Trump channel “is no longer restricted and the ability to upload new content is restored.”

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major presidential candidates in the run up to an election,” Miller said. “This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

Last month, Meta said that it was reinstating Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram. After he purchased Twitter, Elon Musk restored Trump to the platform, but the former president has yet to return and continues to post on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

In the aftermath of January 6th, YouTube suspended Trump’s account, citing the “ongoing potential for violence.”

Axios first reported on the restoration of Trump’s account.