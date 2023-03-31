Late-Night Hosts Revel In On Donald Trump Indictment: “Alvin Bragg Better Have Some Tiny Handcuffs”

Today’s indictment of Donald Trump quickly became tonight’s punchline for TV’s late-night hosts.

John Leguizamo guest-hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central and reveled in the news triggered by alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential compaign. After showing a clip from a local New York TV newscast, he said, “That’s right — Lady Justice grabbed Trump by the p*ssy. And you know I take a stance against mass incarceration, but for this I’m willing to make an exception. I just hope they take it easy on him and put him in a cell with his lawyer.”

Watch here:

Daily Show staff when Trump gets indicted 10 minutes before taping pic.twitter.com/CW41qP166l — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

Later, Leguizamo had New York Rep. Ritchie Torres on who, it turns out, seemed as well suited to hosting the show as guesting on it. Torres came armed with a multitude of pretty-good George Santos jokes, as well as one about Trump.

“Of all the crimes he’s committed in his life,” said Torres, “I never thought in my wildest dreams that he would be taken down by hush payments to a porn star. So he’s like the Al Capone of American Politics.

Meanwhile, over on NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also weighed in on the big news of the day, posting a supercut mashup of Trump singing — and dancing — along to a tweaking version of a 1980s Pointer Sisters hit:

But, unfortunately for NBC’s later late-night show:

We live in crazy times, right? pic.twitter.com/cVAPLuiktn — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 30, 2023

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had some advice for the Manhattan District Attorney who brought the charges against the former Apprentice host: “Alvin Bragg better have some tiny handcuffs,” it tweeted. Another social post showed host Stephen Colbert enjoying Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, and something else:

On #OpeningDay, the Manhattan DA hits it out of the park. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/aEzkWkTJxm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 31, 2023

Alvin Bragg better have some tiny handcuffs. — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 31, 2023

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tweeted a photo of a thirsty POTUS 45 taking a drink of water the only way he might be able to come Surrender Day:

Even Fox News’ Gutfeld! chimed in — with a promo of who is on the show tonight:

We’ll add more video as it becomes available.