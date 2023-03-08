Skip to main content
‘A Doll’s House’ Starring Jessica Chastain Extends Broadway Run Ahead Of Opening

A Doll's House
Jessica Chastain Giampaolo-Sgura/Production

A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and Succession‘s Arian Moayed has extended its Broadway run by a week, and will now play through Saturday, June 10.

The extension announced by producer The Jamie Lloyd Company comes just a day before the revival’s March 9 opening at the Hudson Theatre. The new version of Ibsen’s classic is adapted by Amy Herzog and directed by Lloyd.

The Lloyd company said the week-long extension of the limited engagement was due to popular demand. Last week, A Doll’s House grossed $742,696 and filled a strong 93% of seats at the Hudson.

Chastain and Moayed are joined onstage by a cast that includes Jesmille Darbouze, Tasha Lawrence, Michael Patrick Thornton and Okieriete Onaodowan.

