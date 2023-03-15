‘Doctor Who’ Spin-Off Details Emerge As Russell T. Davies Says Episode Of New Series Is “One Of The Greatest Things I’ve Ever Made In My Life”

More details are emerging about the planned Doctor Who spin-offs, one of which is set to feature Jemma Redgrave, as showrunner Russell T. Davies says an episode of the new series is “one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life.”

Since striking a mega international distribution deal for the show with Disney+, Davies, who is showrunning the series for the second time, has been clear that spin-offs will arrive as part of an expanded ‘Whoniverse.’

One of those spin-offs will be based on military research organization UNIT and will star Redgrave as Kate Stewart, BBC sources confirmed. Redgrave has played Stewart in 10 episodes of Doctor Who since 2012 and the spin-off will focus on her running of the unit, which has appeared on and off in Doctor Who for the past 50 years.

She will also appear in the Doctor Who Christmas special later this year, which will be the first to feature new doctor Ncuti Gatwa along with returns for David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Davies has been clear that he wants to expand the ‘Whoniverse’ since the Disney+ deal, telling GQ recently that he wants to take Doctor Who to the “next stage” and stating that he has “always believed in spin-offs.”

Disney+ will be the home of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland and the show’s Season 15 budget has been massively increased, with His Dark Materials indie Bad Wolf jumping aboard as co-producer alongside BBC Studios.

Davies is midway through the Season 15 edit and he told BBC Radio 2 yesterday that episode four is “one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life.”

“I am very, very happy with it,” he said to fellow Welshman and presenter Michael Ball.

Davies most recently penned ITVX drama series Nolly and is exec producing a BBC drama about viagra titled Men Up, both of which see him combine with It’s a Sin EP Nicola Shindler.

The Daily Mirror first reported Redgrave joining the Doctor Who spin-off.