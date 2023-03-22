PR Firm DKC Opens Doors On New L.A. Headquarters

DKC, the public relations, digital communications and content production agency, has officially moved into its new West Coast headquarters in Century City.

The firm, which specializes in music, TV, film, talent, consumer brands, culture, sports/esports, technology, social media, influencer and event production, spent the past 10 years in its offices in West Hollywood.

The new offices, located on the ground floor at 1801 Century Park East, feature open-concept workspaces and multiple high-design meeting rooms. There is also a product showroom, viewing lounge, barista bar, 30-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a landscaped outdoor terrace.

Related Story DKC Launches DKCulture To Bolster Media Relations With Underrepresented Communities

The 6,021-square-foot space was built and designed from the ground up with input from the DKC teams.

The L.A. team is led by executive director Wendy Zaas, with her group including EVP Ivy Mollenkamp heading the entertainment division focused on film, TV, music and production; EVP Taryn Owens overseeing the consumer brand division; Pristina Alford atop DKCulture; and director Matt Basta leading DKC Sports’ esports division. The new space will also be home to DKC’s West Coast division of HangarFour, which specializes in campaigns, creative and content development, event production, digital strategy and influencer marketing and is led by VP Influencer Marketing Elizabeth Walker.

Clients serviced out of L.A. include TIME Studios, OBB Media, Fox Soul, Hello Bello, Kevin Hart’s new plant-based QSR concept Hart House, Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad, BMW and Jason Derulo among others.

“DKC’s Los Angeles practice has experienced exponential growth across multiple sectors, including streaming, technology, consumer brands, health and wellness, sports and esports, BIPOC-specific initiatives, crisis management and, of course, high-profile talent and studio work,” DKC president Sean F Cassidy said. “The L.A.-centric ecosystem of entertainment, technology and consumer brands has evolved tremendously since 2020. Clients see Los Angeles as the place to introduce brands to national and international marketplaces, be it through media, influencers, creative content or experiences. Our new office is set up perfectly to ensure the highest level of cross-collaboration across our DKC and HangarFour teams.”

Added Zaas: “For the past five years, we’ve driven significant growth propelling us to this exciting moment with the grand opening of DKC Los Angeles’ new creative hub. “We’ve assembled a best-in-class powerhouse of passionate, talented professionals who continue to deliver brilliant communications strategy and storytelling, making DKC the best choice among entertainment and consumer brands.”

DKC, founded in 1991, is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Denver.