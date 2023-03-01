Disneyland Guests In Anaheim Experience Real Snow In California Theme Park As Winter Storm Continues

It was not Elsa from Frozen making it snow at the Disneyland Resort today, it was a winter storm that has continued to hit California that made the theme park guests get a chilly surprise from the sky.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday, Mar. 1 after snow started to fall in Anaheim. Laughing Place caught the snowfall in a video right at the entrance to the theme park noting that it was “real snow, not soap.” This was in reference to the nighttime fireworks spectacle during the holidays where “snow” descends upon guests experiencing the show on Main Street.

The same site shared another video with the snow falling in Downtown Disney.

Snow at such low elevations is rare for residents of Orange County’s Anaheim, which include Mickey Mouse. However, records show that it has snowed in the city before but for that we would have to go back all the way to the year 1882. The Anaheim Gazette reported that on Jan. 12 of 1882, there was an “unprecedented storm” that gave the city about two feet of snow, and in some areas “a depth of six feet.”

It would be until 1949 that snow would fall again in Orange County. Although this time around, the storm wasn’t intense enough to give Anaheim residents much snow to build a snowman while singing to the Frozen soundtrack, it did give Disneyland guests something to remember about their trip.

Watch the videos of the snowfall at Disneyland in the posts below.

I was at #Disneyland in the snow! Disneyland in the snow! Real snow, not soap! (Watch it turn from snow to rain in this very video.) pic.twitter.com/xzrMUDSdls — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 1, 2023

PBS’ Southern California affiliate KCET, also showcased the snow that was falling in the Burbank area, 36 miles north of Disneyland. The network shared a video of snow falling right outside their offices.