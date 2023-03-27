Disney General Entertainment Layoffs Include Mark Levenstein, Jayne Bieber & Elizabeth Newman As TV Production Gets Consolidated, IP Acquisitions Dissolved

Details are starting to emerge about the first wave of Disney layoffs. It involves a consolidation of production operations across Disney TV Studios, Hulu and Freeform and the shutdown of the studio operation’s Creative Acquisition department.

Mark Levenstein, SVP Production for Hulu, and Jayne Bieber, SVP, Production Management & Operations for Freeform are leaving, with Carol Turner, EVP and head of production for ABC Signature taking on an expanded role with Network and Platform production for scripted television across Disney Entertainment being consolidated under her. 20th Television EVP and head of production Nissa Diederich will report to her.

In her new role Turner will report Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy for Disney Entertainment.

Additionally, Elizabeth Newman, VP of Development who was based at 20th Television while overseeing Creative Acquisitions for Disney Television Studios, is leaving and the department will be dissolved. Its functions will be absorbed by the studios.