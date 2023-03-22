Disney+ France Announces Slate Of Projects At Series Mania

After the launch of its first original content in 2022, Disney+ France is expanding, revealing a slate of new productions Wednesday at the Series Mania festival in Lille.

The announcement was made by Pauline Dauvin, Disney’s VP Programming, Original Productions and Acquisitions.

The projects include a mix of film and TV productions. The first is a new original series titled Les enfants sont roism (The Children Are Kings), adapted from Delphine Le Vigan’s novel of the same name. The series is currently in pre-production and is expected to shoot later this year.

Two original French films are also set to debut on the streamer this year. The first, Une Zone à Défendre, is billed as a “moving and intense melodrama” and stars Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch) and François Civil (The Stronghold). The pic is currently scheduled for a summer release. The second feature is Antigang: La Relève, an action film starring Alban Lenoir, Jean Reno and Sofia Essaïdi.

Alongside the new titles, Disney+ France also announced the return of the family series Weekend Family, which will hit the platform with a second series April 5. The original cast, including Eric Judor and Daphnée Côté-Hallé, return.

The drama series Tout va bien will also hit the platform in 2023. Penned by French screenwriter Camille de Castelnau, the series follows several generations of women — played by Virginie Efira, Sara Giraudeau, and Nicole Garcia — as they face a family drama. Disney+ France will also carry Clémence-Madeleine Perdrillat’s romantic comedy Irrésistible.