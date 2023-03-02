‘Bad Hombres’: Crime Pic With Luke Hemsworth, Tyrese Gibson, Diego Tinoco, More, Gets North American Deal Ahead Of World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has taken all North American rights to crime pic Bad Hombres, directed by John Stalberg Jr. ahead of its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival.

The thriller features an ensemble cast that includes Luke Hemsworth (Westworld), Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Nick Cassavetes (Face Off), Tyrese Gibson (The Fast and The Furious), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), Hemky Madera (Queen of the South) and Paul Johansson (One Tree Hill).

Screen Media is planning a theatrical release later this year, followed by a digital release soon after.

Pic follows the story of two immigrants who take a simple job, but when their employers reveal themselves to be criminals, surviving becomes the most difficult job of their lives.

Producers are Stalberg Jr., David Frigerio, Scott Macfarland, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

“We are thrilled to acquire such a gripping, tense crime thriller with an exceptional cast,” said David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “John Stalberg Jr. has created an intense, uniquely irreverent and suspenseful film that will keep audiences engaged from start to finish.”

Stalberg Jr.’s previous films include Crypto, starring Hemsworth and Kurt Russell, and Muzzle, which features Aaron Eckhart and will be released later this year.

Screen Media recently acquired Tom DeLonge’s directorial debut Monsters of California, Renny Harlin’s action film The Bricklayer starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev from Millennium Films and the Bella Thorne-led thriller Saint Clare also starring Ryan Phillippe and Rebecca DeMornay.