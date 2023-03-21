Diarra Kilpatrick Strikes Overall Deal With BET, Lands Straight-To-Series Order For Dark Comedy At BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Actress, writer and producer Diarra Kilpatrick has signed an overall deal with BET for its BET Studios division. As part of the deal, BET+ ordered eight episodes of the straight-to-series project Diarra from Detroit.

Each one-hour episode of the dark comedy follows a divorcing schoolteacher with an acerbic sense of humor who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. Production is currently wrapping up on Diarra from Detroit, which is slated to premiere later in 2023.

“We are so excited to partner with Diarra. She represents the next generation of content creators, boldly embracing the role of a multi-hyphenate as a writer, actress, and producer,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice President, and General Manager, BET Studios. “With a unique and authentic voice, Diarra’s storytelling is fearless, funny, and subversive. We are thrilled to have her part of the BET family.”

From BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, Diarra from Detroit is created by Kilpatrick, who executive produces alongside Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, and Miles Orion Feldsott. Erynn Sampson serves as a producer, overseeing the project for Khalabo Ink Society.

“When Kenya called, I jumped at the opportunity to work with BET Studios,” said Kilpatrick. “It’s a dream come true to work with Scott, Aisha, Devin, Kenya and their teams and to have a space to create stories for everyone that center the Black experience. It’s a privilege to write, perform, and EP with this sharp and collaborative team supporting me. I’m so grateful.”

Kilpatrick was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her award-winning series American Koko, which was produced by Viola Davis for ABC Digital. She was a writer and performer on The Last OG (TBS) and a writer on I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime). She has sold pilots to Amazon, Showtime, and FX.

Acting credits include Lila and Eve and Twilight Zone opposite Kumail Nanjiani. She currently plays a series regular on HBO’s Perry Mason as Clara Drake.

Kilpatrick is repped by Artists First, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobsen.