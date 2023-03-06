DGA & AMPTP Set Start Date For Film & TV Contract Talks

The DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers will begin negotiations for a new film and TV contract on May 10. The DGA’s current contract expires June 30.

The WGA, meanwhile, starts its contract talks with the AMPTP on March 20.

“We are committed to negotiating a contract that treats our members fairly and with respect while defending the future of this industry – a future we will all build together,” DGA leaders said today in a message to their members (read it in full below). “The DGA knows how to win, and — with your help — we will win again.”

The DGA has gone first at the bargaining table in each of the past three bargaining cycles. The last time the WGA went first — back in 2007 — resulted in a 100-day writers strike.

Just last month, DGA leaders passed on going first, saying that “the studios are not yet prepared to address our key issues.”

Here is the DGA leadership’s full statement to its members today, followed by its signatories:

“As we press forward on your core issues – wages, streaming residuals, health and pension plans, creative rights, diversity and safety – we will continue to be led by our Negotiating Committee, made up of more than 80 members from all categories, genres, and geographic areas,” the message continued. “We will maintain a laser focus on achieving a fair contract that will allow you to participate in the global growth of this industry and the distribution of your work around the world.

“For more than a year and a half we have been preparing, listening to the concerns of our members, researching the issues and consulting with industry experts so we are in the best possible position to achieve our goals. Our strategic bargaining process ensures that we reach the strongest contract with your participation and your voice at the table.

“Towards that end, we are forming a DGA Outreach Team made up of DGA members across our entire membership. The purpose of the Outreach Team is to:

Provide communication to each of you about negotiations

Support increased member engagement and awareness around our contract issues and demands

Communicate with you about member meetings, virtual and in-person activities and mobilization

Answer your questions in real time about the issues or the process.

“The history of our industry is a story about evolution and technological change. Today is no different. The DGA has always protected our members’ future by anticipating where the industry is going, where future growth will take place and negotiating agreements that reap benefits now and more significantly, in the future. Today, this means addressing the impact of vertical integration and company self-dealing as well as the studios’ increasingly international focus.”

The message was signed by negotiations chair Jon Avnet, negotiations co-chair Karen Gaviola, negotiations co-chair Todd Holland and National Executive Director Russ Hollander.