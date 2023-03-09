‘Ghosted’ Director Dexter Fletcher & Skydance Reunite On ‘Fountain Of Youth’; James Vanderbilt Penning Script

EXCLUSIVE: With their action-romcom Ghosted bowing next month, Skydance and director Dexter Fletcher already have found their next project as the studio has closed a deal with Dexter Fletcher to direct the upcoming feature project Fountain of Youth written by James Vanderbilt.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce along with Tripp Vinson, Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella) and Dalia Ibelhauptaitė will serve as executive producers. Matt Grimm will oversee the project for Skydance.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will revolve around the mythical Fountain of Youth — where if you drink from it, you live forever. The film reunites Fletcher with Skydance after Ghosted, which stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and premieres April 21 on Apple TV+. The film’s first trailer dropped this week and became a top trending topic on social media.

Fletcher is best known for directing the 2019 Elton John musical biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton. In late 2017, Fletcher took over directing duties on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which went on to win four Oscars including Best Actor for Rami Malek. Fletcher other directing credits include Eddie the Eagle (2016) and the musical Sunshine on Leith (2013). He is represented by CAA.

Writer-producer Vanderbilt has multiple high-profile projects set for release in March, with the sequel Scream 6, which he co-wrote; another project follow up he penned, Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2; and the streamer’s The Night Agent, the first series produced with his Project X Entertainment partners. Vanderbilt’s writing credits also include such genre-spanning films as Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man, Murder Mystery and last year’s Scream. He is represented by WME.

Coming off the global smash Top Gun: Maverick, Skydance’s upcoming live-action film slate includes the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible series, along with Ghosted, The Family Plan, The Gorge, The Old Guard 2, Heart of Stone and a reimagining of the Spy Kids franchise.