Devo Documentary In The Works

Devo, the rock band best known for 1980 hit Whip It, is getting the documentary treatment.

It marks the first authorized documentary about the band, which featured classic lineup of Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh, Gerald and Bob Casales and Alan Myers.

Chris Smith, who directed Netflix’s Fyre, about the troubled Fyre Festival, and Tiger King, will helm the doc.

It comes from BMG, Fremantle Documentaries, and Warner Music Entertainment with Vice Studios and Library Films producing in association with Mutato Entertainment.

The untitled doc, which is currently in production, tells the story of the band that formed in Akron, Ohio in 1973, in the wake of the Kent State massacre.

It will feature a mix of archival footage and interviews from other characters in their orbit.

Producers include Anita Greenspan and Chris Holmes for Mutato Entertainment, exec produers are William Kennedy, Stuart Souter, and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG, Mandy Chang for Fremantle Documentaries, Charlie Cohen for Warner Music and Mark Pinkus for Rhino Entertainment.

Smith said, “Devo was a huge influence on me. Their approach to music, film, video and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”