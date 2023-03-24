‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ At Disney+ Casts Alex Boniello As Jack Of Diamonds

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Boniello (Jessica Jones) has been cast as Jack of Diamonds in the Disney+ original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red (formerly known as The Pocketwatch), the latest installment in Disney Branded Television’s Descendants franchise.

The Jack of Diamonds is a captain in the Queen of Hearts’ Red Army, whose soldiers wear military uniforms in the style of playing cards.

Boniello, who is also a Tony-winning producer for Hadestown, joins previously announced cast members Kylie Cantrall (Disney’s Gabby Duran and the Unsittables) as Red; Malia Baker (The Babysitters Club) as Chloe; Brandy (Queens) as Cinderella, Rita Ora (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight) as The Queen of Hearts; China Anne McClain (Descendants 2 and Descendants 3) as Uma; Dara Reneé (High School Musical: The Musical: the Series) as Uliana; Ruby Rose Turner (Coop and Cami Ask the World) as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts; Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) as Ella/Young Cinderella; Joshua Colley (Senior Year) as Hook; Melanie Paxson (Descendants franchise) as Fairy Godmother; Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso), Principal Merlin; Leonardo Nam (Westworld) as Maddox Hatter and Paolo Montalban (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as King Charming.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

Jennifer Phang (The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer, and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering). Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko.