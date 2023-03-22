‘Descendants: The Rise Of Red’: Brandy Norwood & Paolo Montalban Have A Cinderella Reunion In Disney+ Original

Cinderella and Prince Charming lived happily ever after and Descendants: The Rise of Red will showcase what the fairytale couple is up to now.

Brandy Norwood and her Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella co-star Paolo Montalban are reuniting in the Disney+ original reprising their roles from the 1997 television movie.

The next installment of the Descendants franchise will see Norwood play Cinderella and Montalban portray King Charming, parents of Malia Baker’s Chloe.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The cast includes Kylie Cantrall as Red, Rita Ora as “The Queen of Hearts,” China Anne McClain as Uma, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Hook, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

Jennifer Phang (The Flight Attendant) is the director and co-executive producer of Descendants: The Rise of Red with a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering). Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling (Descendants). Suzanne Todd (Noelle) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers).

Take a sneak peek at the Cinderella reunion in the video posted below.