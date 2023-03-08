‘John Wick’ Franchise Creator Derek Kolstad Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Derek Kolstad — the writer-producer best known for architecting the John Wick and Nobody action franchises — for representation in all areas.

Following Keanu Reeves‘ retired hitman on his descent back into the criminal underworld, the John Wick franchise created for Lionsgate by Kolstad launched with a 2014 film of the same name, which built to a pair of sequels released in 2017 and 2019. The trio of critically acclaimed action-thrillers have grossed over $585 million worldwide, with each netting more than the last, and a fourth chapter coming up for release on March 24.

Kolstad wrote the first two John Wick films and co-wrote the third, with his work also spurring two other anticipated projects: the limited series The Continental from Lionsgate/Peacock and the female-driven spin-off Ballerina led by 2023 Oscar nom Ana de Armas. He wrote on and exec produced the former project, centered on a younger version of Ian McShane’s New York Continental Hotel owner and John Wick ally Winston Scott, played by The Flight Attendant‘s Colin Woodell.

Kolstad also wrote and exec produced the acclaimed Universal actioner Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk as an unassuming family man who goes to war with a Russian crime boss, which grossed over $57M worldwide amidst the pandemic conditions of Spring 2021. He’s in active development at present on a sequel for Uni, with that project being just one of those he has in the works with studios and streamers.

Kolstad wrote on and co-exec produced Marvel’s 5x Emmy-nominated limited series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier for Disney+, also producing 20th Century Studios’ fantastical Joey King actioner The Princess for Hulu. Additional credits include The Man from Nowhere, Splinter Cell and Die Hart.

One of the principals of the production company, Story Kitchen, Kolstad continues to be represented by Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.