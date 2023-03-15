‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons By Peacock

The adventures in Salem are expected to continue on NBC’s sister streamer, Peacock: Days of Our Lives has been picked up for an additional two seasons.

The renewal will take the daytime sudser through its 60th season.

Peacock says DOOL has consistently been a top 10 title since it moved to the streamer last year. It has also spawned two limited spinoffs dubbed Beyond Salem. Chapter 2 of the spinoff aired in July and featured the return of DOOL super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez.

DOOL is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. The soap aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and was NBC’s longest-running drama series until 2022, when it moved to Peacock.

The sudser has earned 61 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2022’s Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

