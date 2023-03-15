Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Willow’ Canceled After One Season On Disney+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield & Mia Goth Top Choices To Star In Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Movie At Netflix: The Dish
Read the full story

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons By Peacock

The adventures in Salem are expected to continue on NBC’s sister streamer, Peacock: Days of Our Lives has been picked up for an additional two seasons.

The renewal will take the daytime sudser through its 60th season.  

Related Story

We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

Peacock says DOOL has consistently been a top 10 title since it moved to the streamer last year. It has also spawned two limited spinoffs dubbed Beyond Salem. Chapter 2 of the spinoff aired in July and featured the return of DOOL super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez.

RELATED: ‘New Girl’ To Depart Netflix For Hulu & Peacock

DOOL is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer. The soap aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and was NBC’s longest-running drama series until 2022, when it moved to Peacock. 

RELATED: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Bids Farewell To John Aniston

The sudser has earned 61 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2022’s Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

RELATED: Quinn K. Redeker Dies: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 86

  

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad