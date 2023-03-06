‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Director David Wain Signs With Entertainment 360

EXCLUSIVE: David Wain, the man behind the comedy classic Wet Hot American Summer, has signed with Entertainment 360.

Wain has had himself quite the career with hit comedies including Role Models and Wanderlust, but he’s best known for Wet Hot American Summer. The film has gained a loyal following since it first came out in 2001, with Netflix taking notice and moving forward with the Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp limited series in 2015, with Wain directing all eight episodes and writing several. The streamer was so happy with the first series that it greenlighted Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later in 2017.

On top of that, he’s also been busy with the TV series Childrens Hospital as well Medical Police. Wain is currently developing several projects including one with Elizabeth Banks and another with Zoë Kravitz.

He is also repped by WME.