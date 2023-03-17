David Robert Mitchell, Anne Hathaway, Bad Robot Team For Mystery Warner Bros. Pic

Anne Hathaway (Eileen) has signed on to star in a mysterious new film that David Robert Mitchell (It Follows, Under the Silver Lake) will direct for Warner Bros. Pictures, Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures.

While the pic is billed as a “thrill-ride” to be shot in IMAX, which will head into production this fall, other details are scarce at present.

Mitchell penned the original script and will produce alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot, and Jackson Pictures’ Matt Jackson. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content will serve as exec producers.

Other projects currently in development at Warner Bros Discovery under the studio’s deal with Bad Robot include a Ta-Nehisi Coates-scripted Superman film; an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s iconic children’s book Oh, the Places You’ll Go! to be directed by Jon M. Chu; the Jason Bateman-directed supernatural Western, The Pinkerton; and a live-action Hot Wheels pic to be made in partnership with Mattel.

Mitchell broke out as the writer, director and producer of the highly lauded horror-thriller It Follows, starring Maika Monroe, which was nominated for the Critics’ Week Grand Prize in its launch at Cannes and garnered three Independent Spirit Award noms, grossing over 17x its budget. He followed his 2014 breakout project up with the Andrew Garfield-led, L.A.-set neo-noir Under the Silver Lake, on which Good Fear’s Weiner served as a producer. The multi-hyphenate’s first feature was The Myth of the American Sleepover, an indie darling which debuted at SXSW in 2010.

Oscar winner Hathaway recently drew rave reviews for her turn opposite Thomasin McKenzie in the thriller Eileen from director William Oldroyd, which set Sundance 2023 abuzz. Other upcoming films for the actress include Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me with Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage, which recently premiered in Berlin; Michael Showalter’s The Idea of You for Prime Video; and the Benoît Delhomme thriller Mother’s Instinct for Neon.

Bad Robot also has multiple projects at Paramount, including a fourth installment of the Star Trek film series and a new Cloverfield film. In addition to its live-action film slate, the company recently produced the Oscar-winning animated adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s beloved illustrated book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse for Apple TV+.

Jackson Pictures will soon produce Spike Lee’s first musical, based on the breakthrough Pfizer miracle drug Viagra. The company is also developing a feature adaptation of Leyna Krow’s short story “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets” with Zoë Kravitz at Warner Bros, and is producing the upcoming series Ring Shout based on the award-winning novella of the same name by P. Djeli Clark, with Kasi Lemmons at the helm and Kiki Layne set to star.

Good Fear Content is in post-production on the New Line horror-comedy The Parenting with Brian Cox, Parker Posey, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Edie Falco and more. The company is also prepping Hysteria! for Peacock with UCP, and is in production on the My Spy sequel My Spy: The Eternal City at Amazon.

Mitchell is represented by CAA, Good Fear Content and Myman Greenspan; Jackson by CAA and attorney Neil Sacker; Hathaway by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Jason Sloane and Tom Collier at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; and Good Fear Content by Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.