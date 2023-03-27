Skip to main content
Former National Enquirer Publisher Testifies Again In Trump Grand Jury – Report

Trump
Donald Trump at rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25 Getty Images

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker reportedly testified again before the Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald J. Trump and an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

According to a report this afternoon in The New York Times, Pecker made a return visit to the grand jury today after previously testifying in January. The report comes less than two weeks after former president Trump predicted he’d be arrested in connection to the investigation.

Although the nature of his testimony today was unclear, Pecker was at the center of the so-called “catch and kill” practice in which the Enquirer would attain exclusive rights to stories potentially damaging to Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign, and then decline to publish those stories.

Pecker left his job at the Enquirer in 2020.

The grand jury is expected to convene again on Wednesday.

